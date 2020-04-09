Gwyneth Paltrow

The Politician star made a paella for her family on March 31 and shared a portion of her cooking process via Instagram. “I’m pouring my rice across because that’s how I was taught to do it,” she explained as she added the starch to a pan filled with vegetables. The Academy Award winner then tossed in some frozen peas and added some vegetable stock to her meal to finish it off. “Vegetarian Paella for the Faltrows in order to support @godslovenyc, a NYC non-profit that cooks and home-delivers medically tailored meals to individuals living with serious illness,” she wrote in the Instagram caption. “This post is for you, NYC. God’s Love needs our help right now to be there for their clients during the Corona virus pandemic.”