Halle Berry

The Oscar winner took to her Instagram Stories on March 27 to share one of her “go-to keto recipes” for cheesy bacon ranch chicken. “It’s got bacon, creamy cheese, spices, scallions, salt … all those things I love,” she explained. In a separate Instagram post that included a photo of her holding up the finished product, the Extant alum wrote in the caption, “This baby is filling, easy to make, requires only a few ingredients and is next level DELICIOUS.”