Ina Garten

Not long after the quarantine began, the Barefoot Contessa host started sharing some of her culinary wisdom — from her pantry must-haves to ingredient substitutions and recipes. Her first proper tutorial came on April 1, when she posted a video of herself making a massive Cosmopolitan cocktail at 6 A.M. “During these stressful times, it’s really important to keep traditions alive. My favorite tradition is the cocktail hour,” the Food Network star quipped.