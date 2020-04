Jennifer Garner

The actress is known for her Pretend Cooking Show, which she has continued while quarantining with her children in Los Angeles. On March 22, the Peppermint star whipped up a batch of English muffins and shared her cooking process on Instagram. “At the top of the comfort food list around here: @huckcafe’s Homemade English Muffins,” she wrote in the caption. “There is a fresh batch quickly disappearing from my counter and I thought you might like them, too.”