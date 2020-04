Mindy Kaling

The Mindy Project alum baked cookies on March 29 using one of her favorite recipes and shared a how-to video on her Instagram account. “Well our bakeries might all be shutting down, so what is a cookie lover to do but to bake her own cookies?” she quipped in the clip. Kaling even mentioned how she procured flour — an in-demand ingredient during the coronavirus pandemic — from her pal Ike Barinholtz. For the record, the star said her finished cookies were “really good.”