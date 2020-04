Natalie Portman

The Black Swan actress showed off her culinary prowess while in quarantine on March 25. “Thank you @chefjoseandres and @wckitchen for distributing nutritious meals to children who rely on their schools for food,” she captioned an Instagram video of herself hard at work in the kitchen. “To show my support, I wanted to share one of my favorite meals with you all: leeks and homemade croutons.” The Oscar winner also posted the recipe for her go-to dish.