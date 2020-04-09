Padma Lakshmi

Sharing a cooking tutorial on social media is nothing new for the talented Top Chef judge, but she’s been especially busy in the kitchen while in quarantine and she’s eager impart some of her culinary knowledge onto her fans. Case in point: The Bravo star posted an Instagram video of herself making sweet potatoes and lentils in coconut milk on March 16. She’s shared similar videos with recipes for sweet and sour shrimp, black-eyed peas and more.

