Kylie Jenner

Per a February 2019 Instagram Story from the Kylie Skin founder, she eats the same three things for breakfast “every morning” — eggs, turkey bacon and avocado. However, the California native has been known to change things up every now and again. In November 2019, she chowed down on an avocado and egg scramble for breakfast, and in August 2019 she added bacon and “mini vanilla banana pancakes” to the mix.