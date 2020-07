Heather Rae Young

The Selling Sunset star enjoyed an anniversary dinner with her now-fiancé, Tarek El Moussa, on July 24 and the meal included salad, specialty cocktails, and more. “I’m vegan and have been for a while and sometimes that can make our dinner plans a little bit more complicated, but the chef from @BonAppetitAgency prepared a four-course meal for us with the most amazing vegan options for me!” she wrote on Instagram.