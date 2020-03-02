Ellen Pompeo

The Grey’s Anatomy star enjoyed a massive plate of French fries in August 2014 as she began filming the eleventh season of the ABC medical drama. According to the snapshot, which the actress shared on Instagram, the fries (which came from a food truck) were apparently a welcome back gift from series creator Shonda Rhimes. “@shondarhimes in case any one is wondering what I did last night,” Pompeo wrote in the caption. “#thanksforthetruckshonda #shondalandproblems #greysanatomy.”