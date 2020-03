Rachel Brosnahan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star shared a series of photos of herself dressed as the titular character from the set of Amazon drama via her Instagram in December 2019. In each snap, the House of Cards alum is also snacking on a bag of Cheetos. “Ready to serve you more lewks…in SEASON 4!” she wrote in the caption. “Can’t wait to get the merry @maiseltv band back together again & make another season for you all.”