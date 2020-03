The Friends Cast

The cast of the beloved NBC sitcom — Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc — enjoyed a final meal together before shooting the series finale in January 2004. Cox shared the throwback photo via her Instagram in January 2020 and wrote, “‘The Last Supper’ before taping ‘The Last One’ on Jan 23, 2004. #tbt #friends.” By the looks of it, the final feast included a shellfish tower, French fries and more.