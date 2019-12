Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest

The talkshow hosts created “Art Bagel,” a pastry-inspired version of Comedian, on Tuesday, December 10. Seacrest topped the food with some cream cheese, while his cohost gave it a lick. “That’s an original,” she said with a laugh. The pair also announced they intended to auction their artwork off for charity, with all proceeds going to The Ryan Seacrest Foundation. Bids went up to at least $250.