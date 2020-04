Adrienne Bailon

The Talk cohost shared a look at a sweet (and tasty) surprise she received from her husband, Israel Houghton, on April 27. “Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies 🍪,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the treats. “My husband has officially mastered this recipe & brings them to me in bed … A LOT. I’m officially convinced he really does prefer ‘thick A’ lol”