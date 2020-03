Ayesha Curry

The restauranteur put her Instant Pot to good use during the quarantine on March 18. She made beef stew with “herbs and all sorts of deliciousness” including onions, carrots and celery, and she gave her fans a in-depth look at the cooking process via her Instagram Stories. “The meat is super tender,” she noted when the stew was nearly done. The Canada native served the finished product over a hearty helping of garlic mashed potatoes.