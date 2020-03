Barbra Streisand

The legendary singer tried to whip up an old favorite on March 21, but had a little bit of a cooking fail as part of the dish got stuck to the pan. “As a teenager I used to make corn pancakes with Aunt Jemima’s pancake flour … this time I tried to use a healthier flour, but it didn’t taste as good,” she quipped on Instagram. “P.S. my husband liked them! And P.P.S. cooking is good to do now!”