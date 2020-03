Dan Levy

“This doesn’t look very good, but this is the best chili that I’ve had in a long time and I made it myself and I’m a terrible cook,” the Schitt’s Creek star explained via his Instagram Stories on March 13. “I was thinking to myself, ‘What can I make that I can potentially freeze and eat later?’ and my mind went straight to chili. This is the New York Times’ turkey chili recipe and I highly, highly recommend it.” He dubbed his final creation “quarantine chili.”