Gwyneth Paltrow

The Iron Man star made vegetarian paella for her family on March 30 and shared a portion of her cooking process on Instagram in an effort to raise money for charity amid the coronavirus outbreak. “Vegetarian paella for the Faltrows in order to support @godslovenyc, a NYC non-profit that cooks and home-delivers medically tailored meals to individuals living with serious illness. This post is for you, NYC,” she wrote in the caption, using the name she’s given her blended family. “God’s Love needs our help right now to be there for their clients during the Corona virus pandemic.” The star also included a link for people to give back in her Instagram profile.