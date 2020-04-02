Jimmy Kimmel

The comedian didn’t cook for his family on March 30, but he did order take out from local L.A. restaurant Jon & Vinny’s and encouraged others to follow suit. “All year long, Jon & Vinny are there to support every charity imaginable. What they do for @alexslemonade alone is remarkable. They are great people who give their time, talent and food to so many worthwhile causes,” the star captioned an Instagram photo of some pizzas from the eatery. “Please support them now when they need you – they have excellent food to-go, groceries and even pizza making kits. #supportsmallbusiness #jonandvinnys.”