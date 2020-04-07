Food Stars Staying Busy in the Kitchen Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic: See What Kristen Bell, Bethenny Frankel and More Are Cooking By Samantha Leffler April 7, 2020 Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram 80 2 / 80 Kylie Jenner The beauty mogul said “goodnight” to her Instagram followers on April 6 with a bowl of ramen noodles. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Tyler Cameron Fires Back at Critic Who Says He’s Not the ‘Perfect Guy’ for Hannah Brown ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Taping Postponed: 7 Questions We Need Answered at the Reunion Stars Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic: Tom Hanks, Orlando Bloom and More More News