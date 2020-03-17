Martha Stewart

The lifestyle guru took things to the next level during her coronavirus quarantine on March 16. Instead of ordering in a pizza or making some pasta, the culinary pro whipped up some homemade sushi with ingredients including nori wrapped Kokohu Rose rice, oshinko pickle strips, cucumber slivers and farm-grown cilantro. “Please use this time to experiment with your cooking, hone your skills, and try try try not to get too distressed,” she captioned a series of Instagram snapshots of her feast. “I am with you 100% of the way!!!!!”