Padma Lakshmi

The Top Chef host made a berry pie with the phrase “Stay Home” written in the latticework on May 7. “I know we all want to celebrate the good weather after being cooped up for so long, but it’s so important for everyone’s health to practice social distancing,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the dessert. “We can hug, kiss and rejoice once it’s safe to do so. If you’re able to stay home, that’s what we’ve gotta do. 🥧 #stayathome.”