Yvette Nicole Brown

The Odd Couple alum shared her go-to quarantine dish on April 5. “Extra-lean ground turkey and mushrooms. Two ingredients. This is the foundation of just about everything I’ve eaten for the last week. Over rice. As a sandwich. As the base of a bowl of spaghetti AND (if just the meat) chili,” she captioned an Instagram picture of the two foods in a pan. “These two things and the right amount of seasoning gets it done. #QuarantineChronicles Day 18.”