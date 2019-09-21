Chance the Rapper

Turns out the musician loves a Big Mac just as much as the rest of us, but he’s got some pretty specific burger-related requests. When the “No Problem” rapper was craving a late-night Big Mac in February 2016, his order came with detailed (albeit very polite) instructions. “Please read carefully,” he began. “[I want a] Big Mac Meal with cheese only, as well as lettuce and extra cheese, (should be two slices of American cheese and only cheese and lettuce). Large Fries and a Sprite for the drink, thanks!”