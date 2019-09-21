Chrissy Teigen

In September 2017, the Lip Sync Battle cohost purchased 25 bottles of A-1 Steak Sauce by accident. According to Legend, his wife intended to order five bottles of A-1 but purchased five times that amount by mistake. “Apparently if u put in ‘5’ under quantity on Postmates AND say ‘5 bottles!’ in the description, they … get you 25,” Teigen tweeted at the time. “I thought FIVE was a lot.”

In March 2018, the cookware designer received more than she bargained for once more when Postmates accidentally gave her 200 limes instead of the five she requested. The company mistakenly brought her five bags of limes instead of five individual fruits, so she went ahead and whipped up multiple key lime pies. When life gives you limes …