Kyle Kuzma

The Los Angles Lakers player doesn’t have any bizarre food habits (that we know of) but he does have a penchant for a variety of fast-food establishments. His go-to meal plan? An açaí bowl from Robeks for breakfast, lasagna from Olive Garden for lunch, a burrito bowl from Chipotle before a game and a chicken avocado melt from Panera Bread for dinner. Ah, to eat like an athlete!