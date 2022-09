Melissa McCarthy

The Bridesmaids actress showed up to the 2019 Golden Globe awards with 40 ham sandwiches in hand. “I’ve been handing them out to everyone. Next year, I’m bringing hot dogs,” she mused at the time. McCarthy’s husband, actor Ben Falcone, even shared a snapshot of the haul on Instagram and lauded his wife for thinking ahead. As he explained, “We left with some happy customers.”