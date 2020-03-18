Alyson Hannigan

The How I Met Your Mother alum confessed to Us in January 2020 that her husband, Alexis Denisof, is the chef of the family and is a better cook than she is, but that doesn’t mean the American Pie star doesn’t excel in the kitchen. “My husband is a phenomenal chef and I do more of the dessert stuff or whatever,” she explained at the time. “I will do the cake mix just to get into the decorating because that’s my passion. I love the decorating because it’s basically crafting but with food and I’m an avid crafter.”