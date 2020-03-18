Eva Mendes

When an Instagram user asked the Ghost Rider star in February 2020 if she and partner Gosling ever cook at home, Mendes was quick to shine a spotlight on her partner’s talents. “Ryan is an amazing chef AND baker,” she replied. “For reals. Incredible. No joke.” However, when it comes to her own skills in the kitchen, the fashion designer admitted she’s seriously lacking in that area. “I’m not sure that what I do is cooking,” she quipped. “It’s more like steaming veggies and juicing and making rice. He really cooks. I survive. ❤️”