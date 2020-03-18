Penelope Cruz

The Everybody Knows star told Collider in December 2009 that she took lessons to step up her culinary game: “I can cook a little bit. I can cook a few Spanish dishes. But in movies it looks like I cook much better than I cook. I am not the most organized person in the kitchen, but I took a lot of lessons. I played a Brazilian chef once [in 2000’s Woman on Top] and then in Volver I played somebody who owns a restaurant,” she recalled. “I really had to know how to cook, so I took lessons both times. But my lessons were more to be the assistant of a chef, so I could learn to cut the vegetables very fast. I can do all of those things really well, but I’m not that good at cooking.”