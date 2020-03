Sofia Vergara

The Modern Family star revealed that she’s no Martha Stewart in an interview with E! in April 2014 about her Mother’s Day plans. “My son cooks,” she said at the time. “I don’t cook!” Still, the star shared that she and her only child, Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara, “bond by eating.” As she put it: “It’s like the one activity we always do!”