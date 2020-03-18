Tyra Banks

In an Instagram post from May 2016, the America’s Next Top Model host got candid about her shortcomings in the cooking department but also made an effort to improve her skills after welcoming her first child, York, in January 2016. “I have never been one to be very excited about cooking. I put all of my energy into my work and to succeeding, so instead of cooking, I eat at restaurants all the time, order in, or defrost frozen food in my microwave. That all changed the day my son was born,” she wrote at the time. “I do not want him to grow up thinking that cooking is what happens only in fancy or fast food restaurants. I do not want the only cooking he witnesses to be when he turns on his television and sees famous chefs create masterpieces. I want to be his chef. I want him to go to college and miss his MOMMY’S masterpieces. I want all of his friends to be fighting to come to his house to sample his mother’s culinary creations.”

The Life Size star continued: “So, I did something about it. I enrolled in an intensive Boot Camp at @theculinaryinstituteofamerica in St. Helena and I have to say, it changed my life.”