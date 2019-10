John Oliver

In a Last Week Tonight web exclusive from October 2014, the late-night host waxed poetic about all things pumpkin for more than three minutes. He got the ball rolling by calling Pumpkin Spice Lattes “the coffee that tastes like a candle,” and later dragged pumpkin pie too. According to Oliver, the dessert is “only good from the moment Thanksgiving dinner ends until just after you’ve taken your first bite of it.” Ouch!