Patton Oswalt

The King of Queens alum took aim at a certain coffee chain and it’s pumpkin-flavored drinks in September 2013. “Pretty soon Starbucks will stop being coy and offer to just shove a pumpkin & a fistful of nutmeg in your ass for $20,” he tweeted at the time.

When comedian Dan Teller joked via the social media platform in October 2019 that he was “writing jokes exclusively about pumpkin flavoring,” Oswalt shot back: “You’ll hear from my lawyers on Monday.”