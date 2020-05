Brooklyn Decker

The Grace and Frankie star, who is married to Roddick, tweeted her own defense of Teigen on May 8. “I’m so bummed to see this. Men have had a similar (but not nearly as successful) career trajectory as you. The fact that she wants to belittle *your* accomplishments speaks to the bigger problem of women being told there isn’t enough room for everyone,” the actress wrote. “She has to be better. F–k.”