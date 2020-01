Anne Hathaway

The Modern Love star revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January 2019 that she’s stopped drinking for the foreseeable future. “I quit drinking back in October, for 18 years,” she explained at the time. “I’m going to stop drinking while my son is in my house just because I don’t totally love the way I do it and he’s getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the mornings.”