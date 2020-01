Kristin Davis

The Sex and the City alum said goodbye to alcohol when she was in her 20s in order to focus on her school work and burgeoning career. “I realized it was not going to end well. I got into the acting program, it was very challenging, I was hungover and I wasn’t doing so well in my classes,” she told Marie Claire U.K. in May 2008. “I thought, ‘Do you know what? It’s going to be one or the other. I can’t really have both.’”