Zendaya

When the Euphoria star turned 21 in September 2017, she marked the occasion sans alcohol. “Just because I’m now the legal drinking age, doesn’t mean I’m going to start throwing ’em back. I don’t plan to start drinking,” she explained on her app at the time. “My life is too stressful to need help with relaxing by having a cocktail. This industry is way too nuts for me to not be in control of myself and my decisions, so I just don’t want to introduce drinking! Plus, I don’t want drinking to become a vice. Why try something if you don’t need it?!”