Anna Faris

While promoting her movie Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 in 2013, the Mom star got real about her love of nachos. In fact, she revealed that if she had her way, the Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs sequel would have been called Cloudy With a Chance of Nachos, instead. “I’m always craving food. Everyone here knows I’m a crazy fan of nachos,” she explained. “I’m always eating nachos.”