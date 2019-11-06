Chrissy Teigen

In addition to a love of the “nacho cheese seasoning” that gives Doritos their unmistakable flavor, the Lip Sync Battle cohost is also keen to roll up her sleeves and make a plate of nachos from scratch. Her first cookbook, Cravings, contains a vegetarian recipe for the game-day favorite that is made with onions, sliced mushrooms and jalapeños, and topped with crispy shallots and tons of cheese. This recipe is similar to her go-to movie snack, which according to a tweet from June 2013 is “nachos + extra cheese + jalapeños.”