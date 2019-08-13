Kelly Osbourne and Lady Gaga

This disagreement dates back to 2009, when the E! personality called the Oscar winner a “butterface,” leading Gaga’s fans to unleash a myriad of hurtful insults, which Osbourne claimed her rival did nothing to stop. The “Shallow” songstress then tried to make things right during an appearance on The X Factor UK, where she presented judge Sharon Osbourne with a cake to celebrate daughter Kelly’s 29th birthday. Though Kelly didn’t react kindly to the cake at first, she later (sort of) accepted it as a peace offering. “I like dessert, but I prefer the truth … it’s sweeter,” Kelly tweeted at the time. “Let them eat cake #MarieAntoinette.”