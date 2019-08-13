Piers Morgan and Ariana Grande

The Brit made an enemy of the “7 Rings” singer in November 2018 when, in a Twitter exchange with her mother, Joan Grande, he slammed Ariana for using nudity to “sell records.” After some heated back and forth, it was clear the musician and the television presenter didn’t get along. However, the duo ran into one another at a Los Angeles restaurant in February 2019 and that changed. “Thank u for a great night @ArianaGrande x,” Morgan tweeted, to which Ariana responded, “Thank u for some laughs and some v productive conversation ! it was nice bumping into u ! #FutureFeministPiers #FingersCrossed.” As the Grammy winner later explained to a confused fan: “We bumped into each other. At a restaurant. And I decided to sit with him and we spoke for a while. I think some progress was made! Turns out face to face discussions are a bit kinder and gentler, even if you do indeed disagree. :).”