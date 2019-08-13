Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

The two hunks have been engaged in a playful social media tiff for years, and food got involved recently when they seemingly called a truce and each made a commercial for one another’s brands. In a YouTube clip from February 2019, the Deadpool star showed off a heartfelt ad he created for Jackman’s Laughing Man Coffee, which painted the star and the company in a very flattering light. Unfortunately, Jackman’s ad for Reynolds’ Aviation Gin was far from complimentary. In fact, it featured the Australian actor slamming Reynolds and pouring his liquor on the floor. “I’m sorry man,” Jackman told a stunned Reynolds. “I didn’t think the truce was actually real.” Though the “feud” isn’t real, the pretend food-centric truce was downright LOL-worthy.