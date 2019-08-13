Taylor Swift and Katy Perry

Sure, the “Blank Space” singer won some points when she baked Perry cookies (which the Grammy nominee later said were “incredible”) and cast her as a human hamburger, but it was actually Perry who first broke the ice in May 2018 with food-related gesture of her own. The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer surprised her former foe on the opening night of Swift’s Reputation stadium tour with a literal olive branch — the ultimate peace offering. The gift came in a white box with a note from Perry. “This means so much to me,” Swift later declared.