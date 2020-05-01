Anne Hathaway

The Ocean’s 8 star stuck to a strict diet without meat or animal products for several years, but in the June 2019 issue of Tatler magazine, she revealed that she’d given up her plant-based diet a few years earlier at the urging of her Interstellar costar, Matt Damon. The duo were dining at a Michelin-star restaurant in Iceland and Damon declared he was ready to eat whatever the chef wanted to serve him. Hathaway followed his lead and wound up feasting on fresh fish. “So I had a piece of salmon and my brain felt like a computer rebooting,” she explained.