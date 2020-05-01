Dax Shepard

The Parenthood alum and his wife Kristen Bell adopted vegan diets in 2012 after watching Forks Over Knives, a documentary about the importance of plant-based eating, but didn’t stick to it. In fact, the Hit and Run star outed himself in June 2013 when PETA named him one of its “Sexiest Vegetarian Celebrities.” He tweeted at the time: “I’m really flattered to be named ‘Sexiest Vegetarian’ with ‪@IMKristenBell, but sadly I can’t accept in good conscience because I eat chicken‬.” In a follow-up tweet Shepard explained that he’d been “vegan for a year, but that ended 6 months ago.”