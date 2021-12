Jonathan Van Ness

The Queer Eye star still enjoys a plant-based meals, but he is no longer vegan because he was doing it for the wrong reasons.

“So I was really into veganism when I was like 22-26,” he told Allure in September 2019. “But the thing that was really driving it more than that was my desire to be loved and accepted by men, so I thought I needed to be skinnier and like lose weight, so I did.”