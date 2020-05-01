Liam Hemsworth

The Hunger Games star revealed in April 2020 that he gave up his vegan diet after experiencing some frightening health issues. “I was vegan for almost four years, and then February of last year I was feeling lethargic. Then I got a kidney stone. It was one of the most painful weeks of my life,” he told Men’s Health at the time. “I was doing press for Isn’t It Romantic. But I had to go to the hospital and get surgery.” The Australian hunk had to “completely rethink” his diet, which now includes more than just plant-based foods.