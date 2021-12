Miley Cyrus

During a September 2020 interview on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, the “Wrecking Ball” songstress revealed that she had to incorporate fish into her diet after being a vegan for six years because she wasn’t feeling well. “I was vegan for a very long time and I’ve had to introduce fish and omegas into my life because my brain wasn’t functioning properly,” she told Rogan. “Now I’m so much sharper.”