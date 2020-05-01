Natalie Portman

While the Black Swan star has been vegan for most of her adult life, she switched things up in 2011, when she was pregnant with her first child. “I actually went back to being vegetarian when I became pregnant, just because I felt like I wanted that stuff,” the Oscar winner told radio Q100 in April of that year. “I was listening to my body to have eggs and dairy.” As the Thor star told Us exclusively in June 2018, she’s now back on the plant-based diet and her children, Aleph and Amalia, are vegan as well.